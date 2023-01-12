Here are some of the events happening this weekend around the Peace Country!
- Grande North Winter Festival @ Muskoseepi Park & Montrose Cultural Centre – January 13th – 15th – Free
- Grande North Winter Festival Ice Gardens Party @ Bonnetts Energy Centre – January 13th & 14th 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. – $30 or $10 with purchase of Grande Prairie Storm ticket
- Grande Prairie Storm vs. Calgary Canucks Alzheimer’s Awareness Night @ Bonnetts Energy Centre – January 13th 7 p.m.
- Banff Mountain Film Festival @ Northwestern Polytechnic – January 13th – 15th 7 p.m. – $26.50/1 show $50/2 shows $70/3 shows
- Robin Kelly ~ Ultimate Tribute to Elvis @ Great Northern Casino – January 13th & 14th 9 p.m. – No cover – 18+
- Grande North Winter Festival Ice Gardens @ Bonnetts Energy Centre – January 14th & 15th 12 – 5 p.m. – $10, 12 and under free
- 1st Annual André Bertrand Memorial Pool tournament @ Better Than Fred’s – January 14th 12 p.m. & 15th 12:45 p.m. – $25 buy-in – 18+
- Grande Prairie Storm vs. Blackfalds Bulldogs @ Bonnetts Energy Centre – January 13th 6 p.m.
- Karaoke @ Grande Prairie Legion #54 – January 13th 8 p.m.
- Friday the 13th Party @ The Industry Live Entertainment Lounge – January 13th 10 p.m. – No cover – 18+
- Frosty Forms Interactive Community Art Experience @ Art Gallery of Grande Prairie – January 14th 1 – 5 p.m. – Free
- Family Bingo Night @ Saskatoon Lake Community Hall – January 14th 5 p.m. – $20, youth $1/card
- Family Yoga event @ Rooted Heart Yoga & Art Studio – January 15th 1 – 1:45 p.m. – by donation to My Luvpak
- Municipal Police Service Review Public Open Houses @ Teresa Sargent Hall inside Montrose Cultural Centre – January 16th & 17th 4 – 8 p.m.
- GALAP Coffee Nights @ Card’s Board Game Cafe – Mondays 7 – 9 p.m. – $5 to play, play not required
To have your event added to this list or future lists, submit online.