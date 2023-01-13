The Northern Twistmasters Arm Wrestling Club will be sharing their sport this weekend by hosting a tournament at the Prairie Mall.

The weekend will see professional and amateur men’s and women’s competitions, with age groups ranging from Junior which is six and under to Men’s Grand Master which is over fifty. Before the competition kicks off on Saturday morning, competitors will have to weigh in Friday night between 7 to 9 p.m. at the Pomeroy Hotel or Saturday morning between 9 to 11 a.m. at the Prairie Mall. There are 10 weight categories in total between the three divisions.

The arm wrestling action gets underway Saturday at noon. Competitors are encouraged to register online before weighing in.