Drivers are being urged to slow down and adjust to poor road conditions around the Grande Prairie area. The region has been hit with freezing fog for the past couple of days, and the Grande Prairie RCMP notes Highway 40 near Grande Prairie is partially covered in ice Wednesday afternoon.

For safety, police remind people to fully clear their vehicles of snow, turn their lights on, follow road and weather reports, and give themselves extra time to get where they are going.

“Be prepared for changing road and weather conditions. Pack blankets or a winter survival kit, especially if you are planning a trip outside of town.”

Poor visibility is being reported on highways around the Peace Country. Fog is expected to last in Grande Prairie through Thursday.