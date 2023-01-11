Two men from Grande Prairie are facing a slew of charges after police reportedly seized stolen property, including credit and identification cards, from an apartment in the city.

The Grande Prairie RCMP says the investigation began on December 1, 2022 when a local hotel reported to police its suspicion that a fraudulent credit card was used to book a room. Police say that led to them executing a search warrant at an apartment in the city

The search allegedly turned up stolen property, stolen identification, fraudulent documents, forged documents, and equipment used to create them. Police say they found items ranging from computers, printers, and cutters to identification template makers which are used to help to make fake cards.

37-year-old Trent Thompson and 27-year-old Kevin Stewart are each facing charges of theft, identity theft, identity fraud, and possession of a forged document. Thompson is facing additional charges of illegal possession or trafficking in government documents and possession of meth.