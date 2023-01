Update: The southbound lanes on Highway 2 have reopened. One man was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition. According to RCMP the weather played a significant role.

A multi-vehicle collision is blocking the southbound lanes on Highway 2 at Highway 672.

RCMP is on the scene investigating.

Southbound traffic is being rerouted onto Highway 672, while drivers are being advised to expect delays in the area or are encouraged to choose an alternate route.