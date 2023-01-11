More space is needed for indoor soccer in Grande Prairie. That was the case made by the Swan City FC Soccer Association to Grande Prairie city council earlier this week. It’s hoping to discuss a new designated indoor soccer facility.

Their presentation comes following the demolition of the Leisure Centre soccer pitch. The soccer league has been making its facilities available to the best of its abilities, but it says more space is still needed.

Council directed administration to look further into the proposal and bring a report back to a standing committee. Mayor Jackie Clayton will also reconnect with the Grande Prairie Public School Division to discuss using the green space in Avondale.

Administration will bring their findings to council on January 31st.