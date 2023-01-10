Northwestern Polytechnic is one of 14 schools across the country holding the CWB Welding Foundation’s initiative: The Women of Steel: Forging Forward Program.

The program runs for 12 weeks, from February 27th to June 26th, and will happen at the NWP Fairview campus. The program is open to those who identify as a woman and/or non-binary, including those from racialized or marginalized groups such as Indigenous, Black, newcomers, LGBTQ2S, women with disabilities, or with a prolonged detachment from the labour force. The program will explore welding and welding-related skilled trades.

Provost and Vice-President of Academic at NWP Dr. Vanessa Sheane says it is a fantastic opportunity for women and skilled trades.

“Additionally, this program will provide students with the confidence and the skillset to engage in meaningful pathways into welder apprenticeships post-completion,” Sheane says.

Those partaking in the program will get hands-on welding experience, along with practical theory and skill development. Participants will also be able to get multiple CWB qualifications after learning numerous welding processes over the twelve week period.

The program is meant to prepare graduates for apprenticeships, post-secondary, and employment opportunities.

More information about the The Women of Steel: Forging Forward Program can be found online.