The Aquatera Community Skating Oval is officially open for 2023.

The outdoor ice surface, located by the Community Knowledge Campus, is free to use. However, users are reminded they are hitting the ice at their own risk.

There are no hockey sticks allowed on the skating oval. According to a post on the Aquatera Community Oval Facebook page, the ice condition is okay.

“It’s still patchy rough so we will see if some final floods help smooth it some more,” the post reads. “Do a slow first lap before trying to set any speed records.”

Users are being warned the ramp to access the oval is extremely slippery due to ice. Lights will also be scheduled to illuminate the ice surface Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. every week the oval is open.

There are still no benches set up in the area, so those lacing up their skates are advised to bring a lawn chair or five-gallon pail to use as seating.

Grading work for the oval started just before the new year, and the first flood of the ice surface happened on New Year’s Eve.

For flooding to happen the snow in the oval had to be packed down and graded into banks, which keeps the water in place as it freezes. The late start to flooding is why the oval is opening later than it has in previous years.