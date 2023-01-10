In 2023 Odyssey House Women’s Shelter is focusing on education, care, and prevention.

After seeing an increase in usage in 2022, Executive Director Lisa Watson says community education and outreach will be important in the upcoming months. One of the events the organization will continue in 2023 is the annual Breakfast with the Guys.

“The other part is just to make sure that people are aware of our services,” Watson says. “We are a lot more than a shelter, we do offer outreach services. It doesn’t mean that an individual has to come in and access our Emergency Shelter Program, we can support them where they’re at and on their own schedule.”

Watson adds something she is excited about coming in 2023 is the development of an Alberta Primary Prevention framework coming from the provincial level.

- Advertisement -

“This really looks at those upstream approaches for preventing violence, and we are really excited to be partnering with Impact Grande Prairie – and our provincial partners on developing that.”

Watson adds she is looking forward to implementing this new plan and focusing on prevention and less on intervention as a whole.