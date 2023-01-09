A new report from the Alberta Real Estate Association shows a decline in real estate sales in Grande Prairie for the month of December.

There were 51 sales in Grande Prairie during the last month of 2022, down 27 per cent from 2021. The average sale price was just over $328,322, up one per cent from the same month the previous year.

New listings in Grande Prairie were down 27 per cent with 55 new listings in December. At the end of 2022 there were still 298 listings on the market.

In contrast, sales were up one per cent for the year for Grande Prairie, with 1,421 listings sold from January 1 to December 31, 2022. Listings for the year were down five per cent for the year, and inventory was down 19 per cent.

In 2022, listings on average stayed on the market for just over three months. The average sales price was up in 2022 to $326,537.

The full report can be found on the Alberta Real Estate Association website.