Beaverlodge emergency department closed until 8 a.m. Monday

By Erica Fisher
The Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital (South Peace Physician Attraction and Retention Committee)

Emergency patients won’t be able to access the emergency department at the Beaverlodge Hospital until 8 a.m. Monday. Alberta Health Services says it closed at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon due to a “gap in physician coverage.”

“This is a temporary measure and all other services at the site continue to operate as normal. Inpatient units are not affected by this closure.”

Patients will be referred to emergency departments in surrounding communities. Anyone requiring emergency medical care should call 9-1-1 as EMS calls will be re-routed.

