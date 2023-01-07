No injuries have been reported following a trailer fire in the south end of Grande Prairie. It broke out around 7:10 p.m. Friday night in the Southview area.

The Grande Prairie Fire Department says a neighbour was able to alert the people inside the trailer of the fire and they made it out safely. Two cats were also rescued.

When firefighters arrived, smoke and fire were found coming from under the mobile home, spreading to the roof. They were able to suppress the blaze and prevent it from spreading to the rest of the home and its neighbours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.