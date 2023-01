The unemployment rate in the economic region that includes Grande Prairie saw a decrease of just under half a percent last month.

According to Statistics Canada, Western Alberta had an unemployment rate of 5.2 per cent in December, down from 5.6 per cent in November.

The provincial unemployment rate, meanwhile, saw no movement, standing steady at 5.8 per cent. The Lethbridge region is reporting the lowest unemployment rate in Alberta at just 2.8 per cent.