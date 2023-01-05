The Grande Prairie Salvation Army has surpassed its goal for the 2022 Kettle Campaign. The red kettles brought in nearly $669,000 by Christmas.

The goal for this year was $600,000, but Captain Peter Kim has since said more is likely needed due to rising demand.

Numbers from 2021 show one in five people in Grande Prairie accessed the food bank’s services, and more than 550 hampers were handed out during the holidays. Of the 41 per cent of the families who used the food bank have children under the age of 18, while seven per cent were seniors on a fixed income.