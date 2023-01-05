Here are some of the events happening this weekend around the Peace Country!
- Peace Country Beef Congress @ Evergreen Park – January 6th & 7th
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle @ Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum – January 6th 7 – 9 p.m. – $3.15/person $10/family of 4
- Full Moon Sound Bath @ House of Merlin Emporium – January 6th 7 p.m. – $40
- Honouring the Dutch Liberation @ Veterans Memorial Park – January 6th 7:30 p.m.
- Jaywalker @ Great Northern Casino – January 6th & 7th 9 p.m. – No cover – $18+
- GALAP Coffee Nights @ Card’s Board Game Cafe – Mondays 7 – 9 p.m. – $5 to play, play not required
