The Alberta Beef Producers will be holding its Northwest Zone meeting in Fairview on January 19th. This event is part of a series of meetings the organization is holding across the province.

Attendees will be able to connect with Alberta Beef Producer delegates and staff members, along with others involved in the industry. The 2022 Annual report will be presented to attendees, along with presentations that are specific to the Northwest Zone.

The meeting will take place at 1 p.m. on the 19th at the Dunvegan Inn in Fairview. Those looking to attend can reserve their spot online.