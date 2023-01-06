The deadline for artists to submit their work to the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie for Art Auction 42 is February 1st. Art Auction 42 is the gallery’s largest annual fundraiser. The funds raised go towards the core operations and programming at the facility.

Both original pieces and pieces from a collector’s catalogue will be considered. All donations will be looked at by an Art Acquisition Panel, and all selections made by the Art Auction Committee will be confirmed by March 1st. More information on submissions can be found on the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie website.

Art Auction 42 will take place Saturday, April 22nd.