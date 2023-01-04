Listen Live
Brooks theft suspect wanted on Grande Prairie warrant

By Kassandra Patterson
The back of an RCMP cruiser (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com)

A 24-year-old man with an outstanding, unrelated warrant in Grande Prairie has been arrested and charged in connection to a break and enter in south-eastern Alberta.

Peter Coyne, of Rolling Hills, is facing several charges after Brooks RCMP responded to a break-and-enter that was in progress on a rural property north of Rolling Hills. When RCMP arrived at the property, they were able to track down the suspect with the help of on-site CCTV footage on the property.

In connection to the break and enter Coyne faces charges for mischief under $5000, theft, possession of property obtained by crime and break of an undertaking.

Coyne also has an outstanding warrant in Grande Prairie for allegedly operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

The accused has been released with two court dates, one in Brooks and the other in Grande Prairie.

