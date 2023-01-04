The Grande Prairie Family Education Society is marking National Ribbon Skirt Day on Wednesday.

The national day came to be after 10-year-old Isabella Kulak was shamed back in December 2020 for wearing a ribbon skirt to her school’s formal day. After the youth received a wave of support, a bill was brought forward to mark January 4th as a national holiday to honour the ribbon skirt. The skirt is a ‘centuries-old spiritual symbol of womanhood, identity, adaptation and survival,’ as well as a ‘direct connection to Mother Earth and its sacred medicines.’

Bill S-227 had its first reading March 16, 2021.

Wednesday national day of recognition is said to give Canadians the opportunity to not only learn about the symbolism and traditions of the ribbon skirt but the importance of indigenous traditions and expressions of culture, like the ribbon skirt.