Three people are celebrating a $1 million prize from an ULTIMATE instant ticket. The ticket was bought back on November 21st from Circle K on 96th Street in Grande Prairie.

Dennis, Jane and Lucas Finton found out they won after Dennis used a self-checker.

“A bunch of numbers came up, so I rechecked it,” Dennis says.

The number told Dennis the ticket was a million-dollar winner. He says he was in such shock he got the clerk to double-check for him.

“The clerk was jumping up and down,” Dennis says. “They were more excited than I was.”

Lucas shares he will be using his portion of the win towards his wedding in 2023, along with a new car.

This is not the first time the family has found luck playing the lottery game. In December 2020, Dennis and Jane shred a $500,000 win on a 200X MULTIPLIER ticket.