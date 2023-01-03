The Grande Prairie Regional Sport Connections Winter Try-It Day is taking place on January 21st. The day gives youth ages 6 to 17 years old the opportunity to try a variety of sports for free.

There are around 40 different activities for youth in the region to try. These activities include snow sports, martial arts, water sports and a variety of other activities. The Centre for the Creative Arts will also be taking part in the event and offering different art classes like painting and pottery for kids to try.

Registration for the Winter Try It Day opens at 7 am Thursday, January 5th. The full list of activities offered during the event can be found online.