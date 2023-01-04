The Grande Prairie Curling Club is hosting the 2023 Kananaskis Nordic Spa Alberta Masters Championship starting Wednesday.

Five local teams are participating in the competition. Team Griffith, Pisatcky, and Small are in the men’s competition, while Team Redlick is in the women’s.

This is the second major curling event to happen in the Grande Prairie region, following the Pinty’s Grande Slam of Curling in November 2022. There will be two more curling events happening in the upcoming months. The U15 provincial qualifiers will be held from February 17th to 19th, with the U15 Championships occurring from March 8th to 12th.