Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsFour local teams will hurry hard at Alberta Masters Championships
News

Four local teams will hurry hard at Alberta Masters Championships

By Kassandra Patterson

The Grande Prairie Curling Club is hosting the 2023 Kananaskis Nordic Spa Alberta Masters Championship starting Wednesday.

Five local teams are participating in the competition. Team Griffith, Pisatcky, and Small are in the men’s competition, while Team Redlick is in the women’s.

This is the second major curling event to happen in the Grande Prairie region, following the  Pinty’s Grande Slam of Curling in November 2022. There will be two more curling events happening in the upcoming months. The U15 provincial qualifiers will be held from February 17th to 19th, with the U15 Championships occurring from March 8th to 12th.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News

2day FM