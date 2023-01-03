UPDATE #3: Charges have been sworn against the 34-year-old suspect. The RCMP is not releasing his name due to the “sensitive nature” of the case, in that it was a “personal situation”. A court date is set for January 26th.

UPDATE #2: A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Saturday night’s police incident. The RCMP says it got a firearms-related complaint at a home in the 96 Street and 98 Avenue area of Grande Prairie around 9:47 p.m.

Police determined a man was inside armed with a gun. Officers contained the property and evacuated nearby homes. An RCMP Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services were deployed.

The man surrendered around 5:57 a.m. and was taken into custody. It’s alleged a search of the home led to the seizure of a rifle. The suspect is awaiting a judicial hearing on several firearms-related charges. Mounties say no further updates are expected.

UPDATE: The shelter-in-place was lifted as of 6:43 a.m. Police say no injuries were reported and they have cleared the scene.

People in the Smith area of Grande Prairie are being told to shelter-in-place due to a police incident. There is a heavy police presence in the area of 96 Street and 98 Avenue and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

The RCMP is also asking people not to post photos of officers in the area until the incident is over. No further details have been issued.