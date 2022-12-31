Charges have been laid in connection to an incident that led police to ask Westpointe area residents to shelter in place for several hours Thursday night. The RCMP first heard about a shot fired at a home at 6:36 p.m. on the 29th.

The public was asked to avoid the area of in the area of 115B Street between Range Road 63 and Westpointe Drive due to the heavy police presence and those nearby were told to stay inside.

Officers secured the home from which the shot was believed to have come from and eventually arrested the only man inside. The shelter in place was lifted around 2:30 a.m. on the 30th.

23-year-old Christopher Chowace-Mitchell of Grande Prairie has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized, and uttering threats.

Chowace-Mitchell remains in custody with a court date set for January 4, 2023.

No further updates from RCMP are expected.