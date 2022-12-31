Listen Live
Beaverlodge Hospital emergency department to close most of Saturday

By Erica Fisher
The Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital (South Peace Physician Attraction and Retention Committee)

The emergency department at the Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital will be closed from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday, December 31st. Alberta Health Services say there is an unexpected nursing shortage, and the ED could reopen earlier if coverage is found.

“This is a temporary measure and AHS is working hard to ensure residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time.”

In the meantime, residents are asked to 9-1-1 in the event of a medical emergency as EMS calls will be rerouted to the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital. People can also call 8-1-1 for non-emergency health-related questions.

