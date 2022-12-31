The emergency department at the Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital will be closed from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday, December 31st. Alberta Health Services say there is an unexpected nursing shortage, and the ED could reopen earlier if coverage is found.

“This is a temporary measure and AHS is working hard to ensure residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time.”

In the meantime, residents are asked to 9-1-1 in the event of a medical emergency as EMS calls will be rerouted to the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital. People can also call 8-1-1 for non-emergency health-related questions.