Snow plows will finally hit residential areas starting next week. The City of Grande Prairie says the second round of residential snow removal this winter will begin on Tuesday, January 3rd.

“Current snowfall has led to conditions where a round of residential snow clearing is warranted.”

Residential snow removal happens in a two-week cycle with plows heading to neighbourhoods the weekday before their garbage pickup. Neighbourhoods are assigned to either week A or week B so residents can better predict when they will be done.

The current residential snow-clearing rotation begins on Tuesday in week A areas.

A parking ban remains in effect for all permanent snow routes from Monday to Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Otherwise, the city is plowing and sanding priority roads.