The County of Grande Prairie has put out a reminder about best safety practices and trail etiquette heading into New Years’ weekend.

One of the two main reminders the county has put out is for those who plan on using the trail to remember to wear bright reflective clothing. Wearing bright and reflective clothing helps make those exploring the county trails visible to others. In a tweet from the county, it says this is important to remember “now that we spend more hours in the dark.”

The second thing the county is reminding residents about is pet etiquette on the trails. When taking your pet on any part of the county’s kilometre network of trails they have to be kept on a leash at all times. Owners are also being reminded to pick up after their pets while on the trails.

Other practices encourage when using county trails include using the right side of the trail. According to the county ‘treat it like a road system.’ Users are also advised to yield to faster-moving users and to give audible signals when they are about to pass another walker.