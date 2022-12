Police have reached out to the public for help finding a missing man. 75-year-old Joseph Gambler was last seen in High Prairie on December 12th.

Gambler is described as 5’7″ and 224 pounds with gray and white hair, brown eyes, and an average build.

The RCMP says he may be in the Desmarais area. Anyone with information is asked to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.