Here are some of the events happening this weekend for New Year’s Eve around the Peace Country!
If you’re looking for fireworks, they’ll be set off over the Muskoseepi Park reservoir and at Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park at 10 p.m., as well as in Wembley at 7:30 p.m.
- Kid’s New Year’s Eve Party @ Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Regular admission
- Noon Year’s Eve @ Grande Prairie Public Library 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Free
- British New Year @ Crown & Anchor Pub 4 p.m. – 18+
- Nitehawk Fresh-Air Family New Year’s Eve @ Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park 5 – 9:30 p.m. – Regular lift tickets & $15 ski or snowboard rentals
- Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Style @ Maddhatters 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. – $75/$100
- New Year’s Eve Dinner & Dance @ Grande Prairie Legion #54 5:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.
- New Year’s Eve-ning Out @ Muskoseepi Park 6 – 10 p.m. – Free
- Northern Spirit Light Show @ Evergreen Park 6 – 10 p.m. – $5/person $15/vehicle
- Filipino Association of Grande Prairie and Area presents The New Year’s Grand Ball @ Pomeroy Hotel And Conference Centre 6 p.m. – Tickets required
- New Year’s Eve Party @ Wild Horse Casino & Lounge 6 p.m. – Dinner $49.95
- Winter Solstice Parade @ Town Center Sports Field Wembley 6:30 Fireworks 7:30
- ROCKIN’ NYE PARTY w/THE BRENT BOIVIN BAND @ Better Than Fred’s 7 p.m. – $20 – 18+
- New Year’s Eve Gala @ 5 Mile Hall 7 p.m. – $75
- New Year’s Eve @ Latitude 55 Distillery 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. – $55 – 18+
- 1920’s (Peaky Blinders) New Year’s 2023 @ The Lions Den Pub 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. – $25 – 18+
- New Year’s Eve @ Shark Club 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
- TJ Ruckus @ Great Northern Casino 9 p.m. – No cover – 18+
- Adult New Year’s Eve Ball @ Bowling Stones 10-Pin Entertainment Centre 9 p.m. – 12:15 a.m. – $45
- GALAP Drop-In @ Card’s Board Game Cafe 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. – $5 to play
- 2022 Celebration @ Crown & Anchor Pub – 9 p.m. – $20 – 18+
- New Year’s 2023 @ The Industry Live Entertainment Lounge 9:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. – $20 – 18+
To have your event added to this list or future lists, submit online.