What's happening in Grande Prairie NYE 2022
Erica Fisher

What's happening in Grande Prairie NYE 2022

By Erica Fisher

Here are some of the events happening this weekend for New Year’s Eve around the Peace Country!

If you’re looking for fireworks, they’ll be set off over the Muskoseepi Park reservoir and at Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park at 10 p.m., as well as in Wembley at 7:30 p.m.

To have your event added to this list or future lists, submit online.

