The Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview region is under a fog advisory. Environment Canada says near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

“The visibility in fog is expected to improve in the morning. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.”

In Grande Prairie, the forecast is calling for fog patches overnight Wednesday, dissipating Thursday morning. Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.