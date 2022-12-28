A $10 scratch ticket has won a Grande Prairie woman $1 million. Donna Chmilar bought the X instant ticket at the Derrick Husky in Grande Prairie on November 29th and scratched it at home a few hours later.

“Is this real?” she says she asked herself after seeing her winnings. She then took it to a store nearby where it was validated.

Chmilar says she’ll be paying off her mortgage and buying a new vehicle with the windfall.

“These things don’t just happen; I’m still shaking,” Chmilar adds. “I’m feeling like a million bucks!”