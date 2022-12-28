The emergency department at the Central Peace Health Complex in Spirit River remains closed Wednesday. It originally was supposed to be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday night until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning due to a staffing shortage.

However, Alberta Health Services says it will stay closed for another 24 hours due to an unexpected nursing shortage. The emergency department should reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

In the meantime, nursing staff will remain on-site to provide triage and assessments. Patients requiring urgent emergency medical care are asked to call 911. EMS calls will be rerouted to surrounding facilities in Fairview, Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, and Valleyview Health Centre.