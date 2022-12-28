Tickets for the Rotary Clubs of Grande Prairies Cars for Christmas Lottery are on sale until 11:59 Friday night.

The funds raised from ticket purchases go towards supporting 12 non-profit organizations in the region. In a release from the Swan City Rotary Club, Lottery Chair, Pamela Nordin acknowledges the struggles organizations have had as of late to raise funds to help provide programs and services.

“That said, our Rotary Clubs and our Lottery Committees are working hard to raise as much through these efforts as possible and address any funding gaps, but we cannot do this alone,” Nordin says.

The amount each organization receives from the funds raised depends on a percentage of total sales. According to Nordin, ‘ every single person who supports this lottery puts our partner groups one step closer to maximum payout.’ The organizations receiving support from the lottery include Big Brothers Big Sisters of Grande Prairie and Area, Tiny Hands of Hope, GPPSD Education Foundation along with several others.

Tickets for the lottery are available online, over the phone at 780-532-0506 or at the Prairie Mall. Ticket prices range from one ticket for $10 to 25 tickets for $75. The prizes for this year’s lottery include vehicles, cash, experiences, etc. The final draw for the lottery will take place on January 12th.