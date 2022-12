The emergency department at the Central Peace Health Complex in Spirit River will be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday night until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Alberta Health Services says the closure is due to a staffing issue.

In the meantime, patients will be redirected to other care options. Residents are asked to call 9-1-1 if they have a medical emergency and 8-1-1 for non-emergency health-related questions.