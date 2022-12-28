Snow plows in the County of Grande Prairie will be heading to residential areas starting Wednesday. They’ll start in Hythe, as well as Whispering Ridge and Westlake Village in Clairmont. Parking restrictions will be in place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

After that, crews will head to Clairmont from 100 Avenue to 116 Avenue, Wedgewood, Taylor Estates, and Maple Ridge, depending on the weather and garbage collection days.

Residents are reminded to watch for digital “no parking” signs in neighbourhoods. Vehicles left on the road when a parking restriction is in place could be ticketed or towed.