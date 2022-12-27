Travel on Highway 43 is slow moving west of Debolt following a multi-vehicle crash. It’s located between Range Road 15 and 20 and delays are expected. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Grande Prairie RCMP is warning drivers of poor road conditions along Highway 43, east of Grande Prairie. Roads are reported to be snow covered and icy with poor visibility due to blowing snow.

“RCMP recommend drivers avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary motorists are being asked to slow down and adjust their driving to road conditions.”