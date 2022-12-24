An undisclosed number of drivers suspected to be impaired were taken off the road during check stops in the County of Grande Prairie this week. Rural RCMP officers and County of Grande Prairie Enforcement Services conducted vehicle compliance checks on Thursday and Friday night.

It’s reported the officers conducted Mandatory Alcohol Screenings, which resulted in a number of drivers being served Immediate Roadside Sanctions under suspicion of being impaired. There were reportedly also several other offences found, including violations of the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Act.

“A high number of drivers were found to be unable to produce vehicle documents which is a reminder to ensure you have a valid certificate of vehicle registration and Insurance available for inspection,” says the RCMP.

It’s also noted officers came across an abundance of designated drivers, calling it a positive step toward keeping roads safe.

“This Joint Force Operation is considered a success bringing attention to impaired driving, vehicle compliance, and road safety during this holiday season,” adds Corporal Nunzio Pasquarelli.

Similar initiatives are expected to be run in the future.