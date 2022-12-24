No injuries have been reported as a result of a fire near Teepee Creek Saturday morning. Firefighters from Teepee Creek, Bezanson, Clairmont, Sexsmith, and Wembley responded to the blaze on Township Road 740 around 11:20 a.m. on December 24th.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from a manufactured home. Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading outside of the home, but not without difficulty.

“With the temperature around minus 25, this presents extra challenges for firefighters and equipment working in these conditions,” says the County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service.

Firefighters were able to salvage some belongings like Christmas presents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“The Regional Fire Service would like to further acknowledge our volunteer firefighters that responded to this incident, their hard work, commitment, and dedication to help others on Christmas Eve is greatly appreciated.”