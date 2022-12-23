So let it be known that I, Kyle Evans, have tried my very BEST to bury this song but for some reason it just won’t die. Let me give you a little back story. When I was 12 or 13, my parents were known for being in a band and at that in 2006/2007, they wanted to make a Family Christmas album! My mother, father, and sister all recorded songs but I refused because I was not a singer AT ALL! Eventually, after days and days of begging, my parent’s got me to agree to singing one song. Thus was born We Wish You A Merry Christmas by Kyle Evans . . . For years, I’ve tried to hide this song from existence but every Christmas, the song came back like Annabelle the doll. Eventually, 2day FM employees caught wind of this track and have requested it for the past 5 years – to which I have said no every time… Until now.

So here it is. My gift to you. This song makes me want to vomit every time I hear it and now I hope it brings you the same feeling LOL!

Merry Christmas.