Both Majors Family Restaurant and the Grande Prairie Friendship Centre are hosting free Christmas dinners on Sunday.

The Friendship Centre will be welcoming guests to the Community Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the 25th. The City of Grande Prairie will be offering transportation from Wapiti House and Wildrose to the turkey dinner, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Majors Family Restaurant will be serving Christmas dinner from 3 to 5 p.m. on the 25th. In a post on the business’s Facebook page, it says ‘No one should celebrate Christmas alone!”