FeaturedNews

Community Christmas dinners to be held at Majors, Grande Prairie Friendship Centre

By Kassandra Patterson
Friendship Centre Christmas Dinner poster Photo - Grande Prairie Friendship Centre Facebook page

Both Majors Family Restaurant and the Grande Prairie Friendship Centre are hosting free Christmas dinners on Sunday.

The Friendship Centre will be welcoming guests to the Community Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the 25th. The City of Grande Prairie will be offering transportation from Wapiti House and Wildrose to the turkey dinner, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Majors Family Restaurant will be serving Christmas dinner from 3 to 5 p.m. on the 25th. In a post on the business’s Facebook page, it says ‘No one should celebrate Christmas alone!”

