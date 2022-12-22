Alberta Health Services wrapped up its Toys for Tickets campaign last week and collected nearly a dozen toys. The campaign allowed those who received an AHS parking to donate a new unwrapped toy instead of paying the fine.

Manager of Parking Operations for the North Sector Sergio Roppo says it was great to see the generosity from those who donated.

“It certainly helped put a smile on our parking staff faces and hopefully will do the same for the dozens of children who will receive a toy over the holiday season,” Roppo says.

The donated toys will be given to the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation for children staying at the hospital.