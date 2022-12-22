The County of Grande Prairie Committee of the Whole is reviewing a request from the Wapiti Off-Road Association to host the annual Numb Bum 24-hour ice race. The event is proposed to happen in February 2024 on Clairmont Lake.

The race is expected to be an economic driver for the region, hopefully bringing in around 100 teams of motorized bike and quad riders from around the province and beyond. It typically has between 100 and 200 spectators come out to watch the event.

For the event to go forward Pembina Dirt Riders Association requires a letter of support from the County and proof of an event permit. Administration has been directed to bring back more information to council during its meeting on January 16th before it makes a decision.