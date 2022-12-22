In an unprecedented move, all school buses in the region have been cancelled a day in advance. The Grande Prairie Public School Division, Grande Prairie & District Catholic Schools, and Peace Wapiti Public School Division will not have buses running Thursday.

The same goes for École Nouvelle Frontière and all Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation school buses. Valhalla Community Public Charter School has cancelled classes altogether Thursday.

The region continues to experience extreme cold conditions with a low of minus 46 in the forecast for Grande Prairie Wednesday night and a high of just minus 38 Thursday.