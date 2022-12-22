The ribbon has been cut on a new public exhibition space outside the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie. The TREX WALL is currently home to the Winter Wonderland exhibit, which features artwork from local artists Amanda Monette, Ron Marceau, and Paul Lavoie, and photos from the book Mother Earth: Boreal Beauty of the Peace Country.

The wall is a new space for solo, group, or community art group exhibitions to be displayed and is meant to give Alberta-based artists another space. The 15-foot wall can display not only 2D artwork but also creative installations like graffiti murals, sculptures, and more.

The TREX WALL will be around for the next four years with support from KMSC Law. An open call for submissions has been issued with a proposal deadline of January 22, 2023.