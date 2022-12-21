The 2023 Banff Mountain Film Festival is coming to Grande Prairie from January 13th to 15th. After two years of cancellations and rescheduling, the film festival is happening at its traditional time, in its usual location at Northwestern Polytechnic.

Geo Rawlins, Local Host for the Grande Prairie stop says the event is a fundraiser for Wapiti Nordic Ski Club. The funds raised during the event will go towards operational costs for the Ski Club, like keeping the runs groomed and the lights on, as well as the club’s year-round programming.

“This year is going to be a little different because we are going to have everyone back in person,” Rawlins says. “We have a fantastic lineup of shows planned.”

Over the three-night event, there will be various films shown, with each night having a different program. This will make it so those who buy tickets to two night will see different films each night.

“There were just over 700 submissions to the big festival, and that gets paired down through the festival in Banff back this past November. Going out on tour here, we probably have 21 different films on tour.”

There will be anywhere from five to seven films played during a program, and these films can range anywhere from a couple of minutes to the 45 min feature film. Tickets to the festival range from $26.50 for one night to $70 for all three.

More information about the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour can be found online.