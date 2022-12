Due to extreme cold temperatures, there are school bus cancellations Wednesday morning.

PWPSD:

All school buses cancelled

Grande Prairie Public School Division:

All school buses cancelled

Grande Prairie Catholic School Division

All school buses cancelled

Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation:

All school buses Ccancelled

Valhalla Community School:

School cancelled and Christmas concert postponed

Updated at 6:16 a.m.