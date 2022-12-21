High Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 31-year-old man. Colton Anderson was last seen on December 18th in East Prairie Métis Settlement heading on foot for High Prairie.

He was reportedly not dressed appropriately for the weather, wearing a purple hoodie, black pants, and running shoes. Police say there’s concern for his wellbeing.

Anderson is described as 5’9″ and weighing 190 pounds. He has a medium complexion and brown hair.

Anderson is known to frequent High Prairie, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, and Atikameg. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3370 or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.