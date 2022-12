UPDATE: Power has been restored.

Residents in the Woking, Spirit River, and Wanham areas may be affected by a power outage Tuesday. The outage affecting 335 customers was reported at 10:35 a.m. and was caused by defective equipment.

According to the ACTO Electric power outage map, crews are working to restore power in the area. The power is estimated to be restored around 1 p.m. Tuesday.