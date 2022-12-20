The Grande Prairie RCMP is on scene after a collision involving three vehicles on Highway 40 south of Grande Prairie.

Police say the crash occurred on Highway 40 at Gold Creek and involved a pickup truck, grater truck, and tanker truck. The incident is partially blocking the road and mounties are advising drivers travelling in the area to expect delays for an extended period of time as they continue to investigate.

STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. No other details have been released.