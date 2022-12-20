Due to extreme cold temperatures, there are school bus cancellations Tuesday morning.

Peace Wapiti Public School division:

363 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather

374 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather

390 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather

398 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather

399 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather

414 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather

424 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather

426 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather

427 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather

437 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather

441 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather

442 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather

453 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather

457 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather

459 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather

Valhalla:

Valhalla Community School buses cancelled due to cold weather.

Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation:

All Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation school buses cancelled.

Updated as of 7:18am