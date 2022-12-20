Due to extreme cold temperatures, there are school bus cancellations Tuesday morning.
Peace Wapiti Public School division:
363 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather
374 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather
390 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather
398 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather
399 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather
414 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather
424 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather
426 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather
427 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather
437 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather
441 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather
442 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather
453 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather
457 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather
459 – Cancelled all day due to cold weather
Valhalla:
Valhalla Community School buses cancelled due to cold weather.
Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation:
All Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation school buses cancelled.
Updated as of 7:18am